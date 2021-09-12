Contrasting Tritax Big Box REIT (OTCMKTS:TTBXF) and UMH Properties (NYSE:UMH)

Tritax Big Box REIT (OTCMKTS:TTBXF) and UMH Properties (NYSE:UMH) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, risk, valuation, earnings and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Tritax Big Box REIT and UMH Properties’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tritax Big Box REIT N/A N/A N/A UMH Properties 24.55% 37.04% 3.87%

This table compares Tritax Big Box REIT and UMH Properties’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tritax Big Box REIT N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A UMH Properties $163.61 million 6.94 $5.05 million $0.70 34.21

UMH Properties has higher revenue and earnings than Tritax Big Box REIT.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

58.0% of UMH Properties shares are held by institutional investors. 11.0% of UMH Properties shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Tritax Big Box REIT and UMH Properties, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tritax Big Box REIT 0 1 1 0 2.50 UMH Properties 0 0 5 0 3.00

UMH Properties has a consensus target price of $23.10, suggesting a potential downside of 3.55%. Given UMH Properties’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe UMH Properties is more favorable than Tritax Big Box REIT.

Summary

UMH Properties beats Tritax Big Box REIT on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Tritax Big Box REIT

Tritax Big Box REIT plc is the only listed vehicle dedicated to investing in very large logistics warehouse assets (Big Boxes) in the UK and is committed to delivering attractive and sustainable returns for shareholders. Investing in and actively managing existing built investments, land suitable for Big Box development and developments predominantly delivered through pre-let forward funded basis, the Company focuses on large, well-located, modern Big Box logistics assets, let to institutional-grade tenants on long-term leases (typically at least 12 years in length) with upward-only rent reviews and geographic and tenant diversification throughout the UK. The Company seeks to exploit the significant opportunity in this sub-sector of the UK logistics market owing to strong tenant demand and limited supply of Big Boxes. The Company is a real estate investment trust to which Part 12 of the UK Corporation Tax Act 2010 applies (REIT), is listed on the premium segment of the Official List of the UK Financial Conduct Authority and is a constituent of the FTSE 250, FTSE EPRA/NAREIT and MSCI indices.

About UMH Properties

UMH Properties, Inc. operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership and operation of manufactured home communities. The firm also leases manufactured home sites to private manufactured home owners. It designs accommodate detached, single-family manufactured homes which are produced off-site by manufacturers and installed on sites within the communities. The company was founded by Eugene W. Landy in 1968 and is headquartered in Freehold, NJ.

