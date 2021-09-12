Contrasting Positron (OTCMKTS:POSC) & ViewRay (NASDAQ:VRAY)

Positron (OTCMKTS:POSC) and ViewRay (NASDAQ:VRAY) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk and dividends.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

89.6% of ViewRay shares are held by institutional investors. 17.2% of Positron shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.8% of ViewRay shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Positron and ViewRay’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Positron N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A ViewRay $57.02 million 17.55 -$107.91 million ($0.73) -8.34

Positron has higher earnings, but lower revenue than ViewRay.

Profitability

This table compares Positron and ViewRay’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Positron N/A N/A N/A ViewRay -189.42% -76.57% -40.22%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Positron and ViewRay, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Positron 0 0 0 0 N/A ViewRay 0 1 4 0 2.80

ViewRay has a consensus target price of $5.60, indicating a potential downside of 8.05%. Given ViewRay’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe ViewRay is more favorable than Positron.

Volatility and Risk

Positron has a beta of -0.98, indicating that its stock price is 198% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ViewRay has a beta of 1.05, indicating that its stock price is 5% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

ViewRay beats Positron on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Positron

Positron Corp. operates as a nuclear medicine healthcare company specializing in the field of cardiac positron emission tomography imaging. The firm operates through the following segments: Medical Equipment and Radiopharmaceuticals. It provides an economical, end-to-end solution for PET myocardial perfusion imaging through complementary product integration of PET imaging systems, radiopharmaceuticals and radioisotopes. The company was founded by Roman Oliynyk on December 20, 1983 and is headquartered in Niagara Falls, NY.

About ViewRay

ViewRay, Inc. designs, manufactures and markets magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) system. It develops MRIdian to address the limitations of existing external-beam radiation therapy technologies, and employs MRI-based technology to provide real-time imaging that defines the tumor from the surrounding soft tissue, and other critical organs, both before and during radiation treatment delivery. The company was founded by Dinara Akzhigitova in 2004 and is headquartered in Oakwood Village, OH.

