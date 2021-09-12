Contrasting Lekoil (OTCMKTS:LEKOF) & Kimbell Royalty Partners (NYSE:KRP)

Lekoil (OTCMKTS:LEKOF) and Kimbell Royalty Partners (NYSE:KRP) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, risk and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Lekoil and Kimbell Royalty Partners’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lekoil N/A N/A N/A Kimbell Royalty Partners -86.40% 3.75% 2.25%

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Lekoil and Kimbell Royalty Partners, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lekoil 0 0 0 0 N/A Kimbell Royalty Partners 0 1 3 1 3.00

Kimbell Royalty Partners has a consensus target price of $13.02, indicating a potential upside of 7.78%. Given Kimbell Royalty Partners’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Kimbell Royalty Partners is more favorable than Lekoil.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

25.0% of Kimbell Royalty Partners shares are held by institutional investors. 14.2% of Kimbell Royalty Partners shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

Lekoil has a beta of 0.97, suggesting that its stock price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Kimbell Royalty Partners has a beta of 2.08, suggesting that its stock price is 108% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Lekoil and Kimbell Royalty Partners’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lekoil $48.03 million N/A -$11.58 million N/A N/A Kimbell Royalty Partners $90.48 million 8.08 -$159.45 million $0.91 13.27

Lekoil has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Kimbell Royalty Partners.

Summary

Kimbell Royalty Partners beats Lekoil on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Lekoil Company Profile

Lekoil Limited explores for, develops, and produces crude oil and natural gas primarily in Nigeria. The company owns 40% interest in the Otakikpo marginal field located in the south-eastern part of the Niger Delta; 45% participating interest in the OPL 276 located in the eastern Niger Delta basin; 62% participating interest in the OPL 325; and 17.14% participating interest in the OPL 310 block situated in the Upper Cretaceous fairway that runs along the West African Transform Margin. The company has a strategic alliance agreement with NAMCOR Exploration and Production (PTY) Limited. Lekoil Limited was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Lagos, Nigeria.

Kimbell Royalty Partners Company Profile

Kimbell Royalty Partners LP engages in owning and acquiring mineral and royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties. The company was founded on October 30, 2015 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, TX.

