Contrasting CI Financial (NYSE:CIXX) & Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI)

CI Financial (NYSE:CIXX) and Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI) are both mid-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and institutional ownership.

Dividends

CI Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.0%. Houlihan Lokey pays an annual dividend of $1.72 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.9%. CI Financial pays out 32.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Houlihan Lokey pays out 37.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Houlihan Lokey has raised its dividend for 3 consecutive years. CI Financial is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

This table compares CI Financial and Houlihan Lokey’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CI Financial N/A N/A N/A Houlihan Lokey 20.90% 26.92% 16.96%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares CI Financial and Houlihan Lokey’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CI Financial $1.23 billion 3.28 $355.32 million $1.83 10.83 Houlihan Lokey $1.53 billion 3.97 $312.77 million $4.62 19.21

CI Financial has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Houlihan Lokey. CI Financial is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Houlihan Lokey, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for CI Financial and Houlihan Lokey, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CI Financial 0 1 8 0 2.89 Houlihan Lokey 3 3 0 0 1.50

CI Financial presently has a consensus price target of $27.44, indicating a potential upside of 38.43%. Houlihan Lokey has a consensus price target of $70.60, indicating a potential downside of 20.45%. Given CI Financial’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe CI Financial is more favorable than Houlihan Lokey.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

40.7% of CI Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 76.3% of Houlihan Lokey shares are owned by institutional investors. 26.0% of Houlihan Lokey shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Houlihan Lokey beats CI Financial on 10 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

CI Financial Company Profile

CI Financial Corp. is an independent company offering global asset management and wealth management advisory services. It operates through the following business segments: Asset Management and Wealth Management. The Asset Management segment provides the majority of CI’s income and derives its revenue principally from the fees earned on the management of investment funds and other fee-earning investment products. The wealth management segment derives its revenues principally from commissions and fees earned through the provision of ongoing services to clients and on the sale of mutual funds and other financial products. The company was founded in 1965 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Houlihan Lokey Company Profile

Houlihan Lokey, Inc. engages in the provision of investment banking services. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring and Financial and Valuation Advisory. The Corporate Finance segment provides general financial advisory services in addition to advice on mergers and acquisitions and capital markets offering. The Financial Restructuring segment provides advice to debtors, Creditors and parties-in-interest in connection with recapitalization or deleveraging transactions. The Financial Valuation and Advisory Services segment provides valuation of various assets including companies, illiquid debt and equity Securities and intellectual property. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

