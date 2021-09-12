Concrete Pumping (NASDAQ:BBCP) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Robert W. Baird

Concrete Pumping (NASDAQ:BBCP)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Robert W. Baird in a research report issued on Sunday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $11.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 31.42% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Concrete Pumping from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Concrete Pumping from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $6.00 to $11.00 in a report on Friday, June 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.35.

Shares of BBCP traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $8.37. 78,764 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 92,143. Concrete Pumping has a 1-year low of $3.14 and a 1-year high of $9.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.65. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.42 and a 200-day moving average of $7.91. The stock has a market cap of $474.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.46 and a beta of 1.21.

Concrete Pumping (NASDAQ:BBCP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 7th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.04). Concrete Pumping had a positive return on equity of 1.16% and a negative net margin of 6.76%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.04 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Concrete Pumping will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AltraVue Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Concrete Pumping in the 2nd quarter valued at about $8,732,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Concrete Pumping by 84.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 57,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,000 after purchasing an additional 26,172 shares during the period. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Concrete Pumping by 23.4% during the 2nd quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 92,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $785,000 after purchasing an additional 17,610 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Concrete Pumping by 1,220.2% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 709,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,007,000 after purchasing an additional 655,522 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Concrete Pumping by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 44,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 2,471 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 31.28% of the company’s stock.

About Concrete Pumping

Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc provides concrete pumping and waste management services in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company offers concrete pumping services to general contractors and concrete finishing companies in the commercial, infrastructure, and residential sectors under the Brundage-Bone and Camfaud brands; and industrial cleanup and containment services primarily to customers in the construction industry under the Eco-Pan brand.

