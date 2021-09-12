Compound (COMP) Market Cap Reaches $2.23 Billion

Compound (CURRENCY:COMP) traded up 2.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on September 12th. Compound has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion and approximately $117.71 million worth of Compound was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Compound has traded 20.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Compound coin can currently be purchased for about $404.88 or 0.00876127 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

EUNO (EUNO) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000006 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000870 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded down 17.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000004 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0223 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Axe (AXE) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0374 or 0.00000081 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

PAXEX (PAXEX) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000010 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Compound Coin Profile

COMP is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 30th, 2017. Compound’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,506,108 coins. The official message board for Compound is medium.com/compound-finance. Compound’s official Twitter account is @CompoundCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Compound is compound.finance/governance/comp.

According to CryptoCompare, “Compound (COMP) is an ERC-20 asset that empowers community governance of the Compound protocol; COMP token-holders and their delegates debate, propose, and vote on all changes to the protocol. By placing COMP directly into the hands of users and applications, an increasingly large ecosystem will be able to upgrade the protocol and will be incentivized to collectively steward the protocol into the future with good governance. “

Buying and Selling Compound

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Compound directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Compound should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Compound using one of the exchanges listed above.

