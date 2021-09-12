Comparing CF Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFBK) and Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC)

CF Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFBK) and Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends and profitability.

Risk & Volatility

CF Bankshares has a beta of 0.8, indicating that its stock price is 20% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Truist Financial has a beta of 1.33, indicating that its stock price is 33% more volatile than the S&P 500.

34.1% of CF Bankshares shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 66.0% of Truist Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. 16.7% of CF Bankshares shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.4% of Truist Financial shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for CF Bankshares and Truist Financial, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CF Bankshares 0 1 0 0 2.00 Truist Financial 0 8 2 0 2.20

CF Bankshares presently has a consensus target price of $12.00, suggesting a potential downside of 38.99%. Truist Financial has a consensus target price of $60.54, suggesting a potential upside of 9.67%. Given Truist Financial’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Truist Financial is more favorable than CF Bankshares.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares CF Bankshares and Truist Financial’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CF Bankshares $102.38 million 1.03 $29.61 million $4.47 4.40 Truist Financial $24.43 billion 3.04 $4.48 billion $3.80 14.53

Truist Financial has higher revenue and earnings than CF Bankshares. CF Bankshares is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Truist Financial, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

CF Bankshares pays an annual dividend of $0.12 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.6%. Truist Financial pays an annual dividend of $1.92 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.5%. CF Bankshares pays out 2.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Truist Financial pays out 50.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Truist Financial has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Truist Financial is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Profitability

This table compares CF Bankshares and Truist Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CF Bankshares 29.21% 24.41% 1.85% Truist Financial 23.46% 11.13% 1.34%

Summary

Truist Financial beats CF Bankshares on 11 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

CF Bankshares Company Profile

CF Bankshares, Inc. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of business banking products and services. Its products and services include commercial loans and leases, commercial and residential real estate loans and treasury management depository services. The company was founded in September 1998 and is headquartered in Worthington, OH.

Truist Financial Company Profile

Truist Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, businesses and municipalities. The firm offers a variety of loans and lease financing to individuals and entities, including insurance premium financing, permanent commercial real estate financing arrangements, loan servicing for third-party investors, direct consumer finance loans to individuals, credit card lending, automobile financing and equipment financing. It also markets a range of other services, including deposits, life insurance, property and casualty insurance, health insurance, investment advisory services, securities brokerage services, asset management, capital markets services and trust services.

