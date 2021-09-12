Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP (NYSE:SBS) Stake Raised by Tortoise Index Solutions LLC

Tortoise Index Solutions LLC increased its stake in Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP (NYSE:SBS) by 25.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,815 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,985 shares during the quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC’s holdings in Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP were worth $435,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SBS. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP by 113.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,788 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 3,079 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP by 23.3% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,674 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,260 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP in the 1st quarter worth about $86,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP in the 1st quarter worth about $98,000. Finally, Colony Group LLC purchased a new position in Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP in the 1st quarter worth about $117,000. 13.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SBS traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $6.46. The company had a trading volume of 2,146,647 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,754,327. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.25. The company has a market cap of $4.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.36 and a beta of 1.06. Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP has a 12-month low of $5.76 and a 12-month high of $9.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 0.95.

Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP (NYSE:SBS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The utilities provider reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter. Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP had a return on equity of 11.25% and a net margin of 13.59%. The company had revenue of $867.59 million for the quarter.

Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP Company Profile

Companhia de Saneamento Basico do Estado de Sao Paulo SABESP engages in the provision of water and sewage service. It also offers advisory services on the rational use of water, planning and commercial, and financial and operational management. The company was founded on September 6, 1973 and is headquartered in São Paulo, Brazil.

