Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTBI) Raises Dividend to $0.40 Per Share

Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTBI) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 28th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.40 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, October 1st. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This is a positive change from Community Trust Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39.

Community Trust Bancorp has increased its dividend payment by 17.7% over the last three years. Community Trust Bancorp has a payout ratio of 32.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Community Trust Bancorp to earn $3.59 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 44.6%.

Get Community Trust Bancorp alerts:

Shares of CTBI opened at $40.22 on Friday. Community Trust Bancorp has a 52 week low of $27.74 and a 52 week high of $47.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market capitalization of $717.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.86 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $40.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.72.

Community Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:CTBI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.23. Community Trust Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.22% and a net margin of 34.23%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Community Trust Bancorp will post 4.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Community Trust Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st.

In other Community Trust Bancorp news, Director M Lynn Parrish purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $41.50 per share, for a total transaction of $124,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTBI. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Community Trust Bancorp by 44.4% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,066 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Community Trust Bancorp by 99.5% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 14,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $598,000 after acquiring an additional 7,398 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Community Trust Bancorp by 43.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 54,812 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,213,000 after acquiring an additional 16,506 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.73% of the company’s stock.

About Community Trust Bancorp

Community Trust Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of community banking services through its subsidiary Community Trust Bank, Inc It offers commercial & personal banking and trust and wealth management activities, which include accepting time and demand deposits, making secured and unsecured loans to corporations, individuals and others, providing cash management services to corporate and individual customers, issuing letters of credit, renting safe deposit boxes, and providing funds transfer services.

Featured Story: Stock Portfolio Tracker

Receive News & Ratings for Community Trust Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Community Trust Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.