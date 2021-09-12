Commerzbank AG (OTCMKTS:CRZBY) Receives $5.70 Average Price Target from Analysts

Commerzbank AG (OTCMKTS:CRZBY) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $5.70.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CRZBY. UBS Group upgraded shares of Commerzbank from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Commerzbank from €5.80 ($6.82) to €6.30 ($7.41) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Commerzbank to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Commerzbank to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Commerzbank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Commerzbank stock. Henry James International Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Commerzbank AG (OTCMKTS:CRZBY) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 12,320 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $87,000. 0.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OTCMKTS:CRZBY remained flat at $$6.43 during trading hours on Friday. 3,808 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 37,420. The stock has a market cap of $8.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.39 and a beta of 1.69. Commerzbank has a 1 year low of $4.62 and a 1 year high of $8.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.69, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 15.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $6.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.75.

Commerzbank (OTCMKTS:CRZBY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter. Commerzbank had a negative return on equity of 10.41% and a negative net margin of 27.68%. The firm had revenue of $2.63 billion during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Commerzbank will post -0.44 EPS for the current year.

About Commerzbank

Commerzbank AG engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following business segments: Private and Small-Businesses Customers, Corporate Clients, and Others & Consolidation. The Private and Small-Businesses Customers segment is comprised of the universal bank services for private and small-business customers, online securities transactions, and asset management.

