Commerce Bank Trims Stock Holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Commerce Bank lowered its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) by 2.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,494 shares of the company’s stock after selling 239 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $963,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 200.0% in the second quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 60.3% in the first quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 19,900.0% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 1,221.4% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares during the period. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Associates acquired a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 4.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Novo Nordisk A/S stock opened at $99.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $234.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.42. Novo Nordisk A/S has a fifty-two week low of $63.22 and a fifty-two week high of $107.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $96.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.77.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $5.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $4.50. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 72.72% and a net margin of 34.17%. The business had revenue of $5.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.21 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th were given a $0.5571 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.1%. Novo Nordisk A/S’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.90%.

NVO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Novo Nordisk A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $91.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Friday, August 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.00.

Novo Nordisk A/S is a healthcare company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following segments: Diabetes & Obesity Care, and Biopharmaceuticals. The Diabetes & Obesity Care segment covers products for insulin; GLP-1 and related delivery systems; oral antidiabetic products; and obesity.

