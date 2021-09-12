Commerce Bank Trims Position in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Commerce Bank cut its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 2.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 12,082 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after selling 254 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $836,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CTSH. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the first quarter worth $34,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 15.1% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,096 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 5.8% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 745,262 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $58,220,000 after purchasing an additional 40,666 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 105.4% in the first quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 14,093 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $1,101,000 after purchasing an additional 7,231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the first quarter worth $249,000. 89.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cognizant Technology Solutions stock opened at $76.26 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.08 billion, a PE ratio of 24.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.15. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 12-month low of $65.58 and a 12-month high of $82.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $73.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The information technology service provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.45 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 9.65% and a return on equity of 17.41%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.07%.

In other Cognizant Technology Solutions news, EVP Becky Schmitt sold 2,808 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.15, for a total transaction of $199,789.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,501,976.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Societe Generale raised shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $99.00 to $91.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $99.00 to $91.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cognizant Technology Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.13.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. engages in the provision of information technology, consulting, and business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media, and Technology. The Financial Services segment consists of banking and insurance services.

