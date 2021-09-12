Commerce Bank Purchases 818 Shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

Commerce Bank raised its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) by 12.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,371 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 818 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $1,283,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VMC. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Vulcan Materials by 64.2% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 34,452 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,079,000 after purchasing an additional 13,476 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Vulcan Materials by 1.1% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 135,471 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $22,861,000 after purchasing an additional 1,518 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in Vulcan Materials by 3.0% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 37,965 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,406,000 after purchasing an additional 1,093 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Vulcan Materials by 52.9% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 111,016 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $18,734,000 after purchasing an additional 38,412 shares during the period. Finally, Scott & Selber Inc. purchased a new stake in Vulcan Materials during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,126,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Vulcan Materials alerts:

Shares of NYSE:VMC opened at $177.69 on Friday. Vulcan Materials has a 52-week low of $123.01 and a 52-week high of $194.17. The stock has a market cap of $23.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.40 and a beta of 0.58. The business’s 50 day moving average is $180.56 and its 200 day moving average is $177.38. The company has a quick ratio of 2.92, a current ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The construction company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.08). Vulcan Materials had a return on equity of 10.71% and a net margin of 13.64%. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Vulcan Materials will post 5.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.62%.

VMC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Loop Capital upped their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Vulcan Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $180.00 to $207.00 in a report on Friday, June 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Vulcan Materials from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Vulcan Materials from $186.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $183.00.

In other Vulcan Materials news, SVP David P. Clement sold 3,716 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.34, for a total transaction of $685,007.44. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,399,693.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO J Thomas Hill sold 69,558 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.48, for a total value of $12,971,175.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,140,313.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 106,795 shares of company stock worth $19,874,999 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Vulcan Materials Company Profile

Vulcan Materials Co engages in the provision of basic materials and supply for infrastructure and construction industry. It operates through the following business segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment produces and sells asphalt mix and ready-mixed concrete primarily in its mid-Atlantic, Georgia, Southwestern, Tennessee, and Western markets.

Featured Story: Treasury Bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC).

Receive News & Ratings for Vulcan Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vulcan Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.