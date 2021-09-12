Commerce Bank Purchases 1,101 Shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Commerce Bank lifted its position in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 28,284 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,101 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in The Kroger were worth $1,083,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Accel Wealth Management boosted its holdings in The Kroger by 43.5% in the second quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its holdings in The Kroger by 30.2% in the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Souders Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in The Kroger by 4.1% in the first quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 7,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Kroger by 62.5% during the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild Investment Corp IL boosted its holdings in shares of The Kroger by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 11,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after buying an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on KR. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of The Kroger from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. MKM Partners boosted their target price on shares of The Kroger from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on The Kroger from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. lifted their price target on The Kroger from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on The Kroger from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.28.

In related news, VP Carin L. Fike sold 1,145 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.30, for a total transaction of $43,853.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Calvin J. Kaufman sold 14,425 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.51, for a total value of $569,931.75. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 272,963 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,784,768.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

KR stock opened at $42.67 on Friday. The Kroger Co. has a 1-year low of $30.35 and a 1-year high of $47.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The company has a market capitalization of $31.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.64, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.39. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.85.

The Kroger (NYSE:KR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, September 10th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.16. The Kroger had a return on equity of 27.82% and a net margin of 1.14%. The business had revenue of $31.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Kroger Co. will post 3.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. This is a boost from The Kroger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. The Kroger’s dividend payout ratio is 24.21%.

The Kroger announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, June 17th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 3.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The Kroger Profile

The Kroger Co engages in the operation of supermarkets and multi-department stores. Its brands include Big K, Check This Out…, Heritage Farm, Simple Truth, and Simple Truth Organic. The company was founded by Barney Kroger in 1883 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, OH.

