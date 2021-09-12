Commerce Bank Increases Stock Holdings in Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:PBW)

Commerce Bank boosted its position in shares of Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:PBW) by 8.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,934 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 875 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF were worth $1,019,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF by 28.9% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Focused Wealth Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF by 52.1% in the 2nd quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. David R. Rahn & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. David R. Rahn & Associates Inc. now owns 36,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,387,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the period. Finally, Ayalon Holdings Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF by 86.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 622 shares during the period.

PBW stock opened at $79.75 on Friday. Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF has a fifty-two week low of $52.23 and a fifty-two week high of $138.60. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $82.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.85.

