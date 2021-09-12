Commerce Bank Has $1.15 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV)

Commerce Bank cut its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV) by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 15,979 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,425 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF were worth $1,150,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 27.0% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,532,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,278,000 after acquiring an additional 326,075 shares in the last quarter. Madison Wealth Partners Inc increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 3,966.0% during the second quarter. Madison Wealth Partners Inc now owns 147,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,647,000 after acquiring an additional 144,324 shares in the last quarter. IAM Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF during the second quarter worth $3,910,000. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF in the second quarter valued at $3,331,000. Finally, Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group grew its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 26.9% in the second quarter. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group now owns 199,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,321,000 after purchasing an additional 42,158 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF stock opened at $72.49 on Friday. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a 1-year low of $52.08 and a 1-year high of $74.36. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.50.

