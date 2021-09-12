Commerce Bank Has $1.06 Million Holdings in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Commerce Bank lifted its holdings in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,629 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $1,055,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TDG. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 557.1% in the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 46 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of TransDigm Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of TransDigm Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Barrett Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of TransDigm Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of TransDigm Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. 92.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on TDG shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of TransDigm Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of TransDigm Group in a research report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $732.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $660.00 to $712.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of TransDigm Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $718.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $590.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $680.38.

Shares of TDG stock opened at $599.56 on Friday. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 12-month low of $453.76 and a 12-month high of $688.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.85 and a beta of 1.63. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $623.65 and a 200-day moving average of $620.45.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The aerospace company reported $3.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.97 by $0.36. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 11.78% and a negative return on equity of 16.90%. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.54 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 9.98 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Michael Lisman bought 850 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $591.19 per share, with a total value of $502,511.50. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 2,059 shares in the company, valued at $1,217,260.21. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman W Nicholas Howley sold 11,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $670.42, for a total transaction of $7,709,830.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 54,500 shares of company stock valued at $34,966,665 in the last three months. 9.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TransDigm Group, Inc engages in the production of engineered aerospace components, systems and subsystems. It operates through the following segments: Power and Control, Airframe and Non-Aviation. The Power and Control segment includes operations that primarily develop, produce and market systems and components that provide power to or control power of the aircraft utilizing electronic, fluid, power and mechanical motion control technologies.

