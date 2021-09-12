Commerce Bank Buys 2,700 Shares of Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR)

Commerce Bank increased its stake in shares of Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR) by 22.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,590 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Phreesia were worth $895,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new position in Phreesia during the first quarter valued at $54,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in Phreesia by 44.9% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its position in Phreesia by 134.4% during the first quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 1,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 997 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Phreesia by 20.0% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in Phreesia by 7.4% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.03% of the company’s stock.

In other Phreesia news, COO Evan Roberts sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.04, for a total transaction of $1,120,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP David Linetsky sold 4,978 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.42, for a total transaction of $350,550.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 277,589 shares of company stock worth $18,483,307 in the last ninety days. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PHR has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Phreesia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Phreesia in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Phreesia in a research note on Sunday, June 6th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Phreesia from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Phreesia from $70.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.10.

PHR stock opened at $70.29 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a PE ratio of -92.49 and a beta of 1.21. Phreesia, Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.42 and a 12 month high of $81.59. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $67.13 and its 200 day moving average is $58.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 10.01 and a quick ratio of 10.01.

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $51.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.22 million. Phreesia had a negative return on equity of 11.34% and a negative net margin of 19.66%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 45.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.17) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Phreesia, Inc. will post -0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Phreesia, Inc is a healthcare software company, which engages in the provision of patient check-in solutions for medical practices. The firm offers appointments, clinical support, integration, registration, patient activation, analytics and reports, revenue cycle, patient surveys, and privacy and security products.

