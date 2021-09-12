Commerce Bank Buys 1,102 Shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

Commerce Bank lifted its stake in shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 41,472 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,102 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $837,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RF. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Regions Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. Ieq Capital LLC bought a new stake in Regions Financial during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $267,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Regions Financial by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 171,260 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,538,000 after purchasing an additional 6,615 shares during the period. John W. Rosenthal Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Regions Financial by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. John W. Rosenthal Capital Management Inc. now owns 231,745 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,788,000 after purchasing an additional 28,900 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in Regions Financial by 53.4% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 76,639 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,583,000 after purchasing an additional 26,664 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.29% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on RF. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Regions Financial from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Odeon Capital Group downgraded Regions Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $19.29 price objective (down previously from $24.00) on shares of Regions Financial in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Compass Point raised their price objective on Regions Financial from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Regions Financial in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $19.29 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.84.

RF stock opened at $19.50 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $19.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.86. Regions Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $10.60 and a fifty-two week high of $23.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.24. Regions Financial had a return on equity of 15.63% and a net margin of 38.28%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.25) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a $0.17 dividend. This is a boost from Regions Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.62%.

About Regions Financial

Regions Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company. It provides traditional commercial, retail and mortgage banking services, as well as other financial services in the fields of investment banking, asset management, trust, mutual funds, securities brokerage, insurance and other financing. The firm operates through the following segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management.

