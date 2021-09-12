Coloplast A/S (OTCMKTS:CLPBY) Rating Reiterated by Barclays

Coloplast A/S (OTCMKTS:CLPBY)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating restated by stock analysts at Barclays in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on CLPBY. Kepler Capital Markets lowered Coloplast A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a 1,144.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Coloplast A/S in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Coloplast A/S in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Coloplast A/S in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,144.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS CLPBY opened at $17.46 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $37.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.36 and a beta of 0.28. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Coloplast A/S has a 12-month low of $13.64 and a 12-month high of $18.90.

Coloplast A/S develops, manufactures, and markets medical products. It operates through the following segments: Chronic Care, Interventional Urology and Wound & Skin Care. The Chronic Care segment covers the sale of ostomy care products and continence care products. The Interventional Urology segment covers the sale of urological products, including disposable products.

