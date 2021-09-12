Colliers Securities Weighs in on Lightning eMotors, Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:ZEV)

Lightning eMotors, Inc. (NYSE:ZEV) – Equities researchers at Colliers Securities issued their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for Lightning eMotors in a report issued on Thursday, September 9th. Colliers Securities analyst R. Ryan forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.12) for the quarter. Colliers Securities currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock.

Lightning eMotors (NYSE:ZEV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.08).

ZEV has been the topic of a number of other reports. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Lightning eMotors in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Benchmark reduced their price target on shares of Lightning eMotors from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lightning eMotors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. DA Davidson started coverage on Lightning eMotors in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on Lightning eMotors in a research note on Friday, August 6th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.00.

ZEV stock opened at $9.93 on Friday. Lightning eMotors has a 1-year low of $5.84 and a 1-year high of $17.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 19.33 and a current ratio of 20.14. The company’s 50 day moving average is $7.76 and its 200 day moving average is $8.82.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lightning eMotors during the second quarter valued at $12,966,000. Bank of The West bought a new position in shares of Lightning eMotors during the second quarter valued at $5,026,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lightning eMotors during the second quarter valued at $1,776,000. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lightning eMotors during the second quarter valued at $939,000. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Lightning eMotors during the second quarter valued at $706,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.66% of the company’s stock.

Lightning eMotors Company Profile

Lightning eMotors, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles. It offers class 3 to 7 battery electric and fuel cell electric vehicles. The company's vehicles include passenger vans, ambulances, shuttle buses, last-mile delivery vans, box trucks, and motor coaches for parcel and delivery, micro transit, airport parking operations, and electric utilities sectors.

