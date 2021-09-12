Colliers Securities Comments on Electric Last Mile Solutions, Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:ELMS)

Electric Last Mile Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELMS) – Stock analysts at Colliers Securities issued their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Electric Last Mile Solutions in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, September 9th. Colliers Securities analyst R. Ryan expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.28) per share for the quarter. Colliers Securities has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Colliers Securities also issued estimates for Electric Last Mile Solutions’ FY2022 earnings at ($0.59) EPS.

Get Electric Last Mile Solutions alerts:

Electric Last Mile Solutions (NASDAQ:ELMS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.02).

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on ELMS. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Electric Last Mile Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. DA Davidson began coverage on Electric Last Mile Solutions in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush assumed coverage on Electric Last Mile Solutions in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Cowen initiated coverage on Electric Last Mile Solutions in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research initiated coverage on Electric Last Mile Solutions in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Electric Last Mile Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:ELMS opened at $8.16 on Friday. Electric Last Mile Solutions has a 1-year low of $7.26 and a 1-year high of $15.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Electric Last Mile Solutions in the second quarter worth $12,256,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in shares of Electric Last Mile Solutions during the second quarter valued at approximately $5,302,000. Hartree Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Electric Last Mile Solutions during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,016,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Electric Last Mile Solutions during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,853,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of Electric Last Mile Solutions during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,045,000. 9.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Electric Last Mile Solutions

Electric Last Mile, Inc designs and manufactures last mile delivery electric vehicles. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Auburn Hills, Michigan.

See Also: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Electric Last Mile Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electric Last Mile Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.