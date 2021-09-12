Colliers Securities Comments on Electric Last Mile Solutions, Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:ELMS)

Electric Last Mile Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELMS) – Stock analysts at Colliers Securities issued their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Electric Last Mile Solutions in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, September 9th. Colliers Securities analyst R. Ryan expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.28) per share for the quarter. Colliers Securities has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Colliers Securities also issued estimates for Electric Last Mile Solutions’ FY2022 earnings at ($0.59) EPS.
Electric Last Mile Solutions (NASDAQ:ELMS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.02).
Shares of NASDAQ:ELMS opened at $8.16 on Friday. Electric Last Mile Solutions has a 1-year low of $7.26 and a 1-year high of $15.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Electric Last Mile Solutions in the second quarter worth $12,256,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in shares of Electric Last Mile Solutions during the second quarter valued at approximately $5,302,000. Hartree Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Electric Last Mile Solutions during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,016,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Electric Last Mile Solutions during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,853,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of Electric Last Mile Solutions during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,045,000. 9.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Electric Last Mile Solutions
Electric Last Mile, Inc designs and manufactures last mile delivery electric vehicles. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Auburn Hills, Michigan.
