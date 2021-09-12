Coca-Cola HBC (OTCMKTS:CCHGY) Cut to “Neutral” at Bank of America

Bank of America lowered shares of Coca-Cola HBC (OTCMKTS:CCHGY) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

CCHGY has been the subject of several other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Coca-Cola HBC from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $37.14 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley reissued an overweight rating on shares of Coca-Cola HBC in a research note on Monday, August 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Coca-Cola HBC from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Coca-Cola HBC in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Coca-Cola HBC from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $38.07.

Shares of CCHGY opened at $33.79 on Thursday. Coca-Cola HBC has a 1-year low of $22.54 and a 1-year high of $39.23. The stock has a market cap of $12.33 billion, a PE ratio of 25.03 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 9th were given a dividend of $0.726 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.94%. Coca-Cola HBC’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.59%.

About Coca-Cola HBC

Coca-Cola HBC AG engages in the production, sale and distribution of non-alcoholic and ready-to-drink beverages. It operates through the following segments: Established Markets, Developing Markets, Emerging Markets. The Established Markets segment consists of Austria, Cyprus, Greece, Italy, Northern Ireland, the Republic of Ireland, and Switzerland.

