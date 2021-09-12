Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ:CLSD) Earns Buy Rating from Wedbush

Wedbush restated their buy rating on shares of Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ:CLSD) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a $18.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on CLSD. HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Clearside Biomedical in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. They set a buy rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Clearside Biomedical from $9.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Clearside Biomedical from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of Clearside Biomedical from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $11.65.

Shares of NASDAQ CLSD opened at $6.60 on Friday. Clearside Biomedical has a 52 week low of $1.25 and a 52 week high of $7.73. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.74 and its 200 day moving average is $4.01. The company has a market cap of $392.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.35 and a beta of 1.55.

Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ:CLSD) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $0.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.74 million. Clearside Biomedical had a negative net margin of 540.08% and a negative return on equity of 172.83%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Clearside Biomedical will post -0.22 EPS for the current year.

In other Clearside Biomedical news, major shareholder Bradford T. Whitmore sold 99,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.06, for a total transaction of $701,764.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,529,845 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,920,705.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Bradford T. Whitmore sold 213,203 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.89, for a total transaction of $1,468,968.67. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,529,845 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,320,632.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 319,248 shares of company stock worth $2,199,808 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 11.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CLSD. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. bought a new position in Clearside Biomedical during the 1st quarter valued at about $57,000. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Clearside Biomedical during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Clearside Biomedical by 214.0% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 31,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 21,400 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Clearside Biomedical by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 873,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,157,000 after purchasing an additional 107,944 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Clearside Biomedical by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 364,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $900,000 after purchasing an additional 38,528 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.06% of the company’s stock.

About Clearside Biomedical

Clearside Biomedical, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of drug therapies to treat blinding diseases of the eye. Its pipeline includes Suprachoroidal CLS-TA, Suprachoroidal, Suprachoroidal CLS-TA, and gene therapy. The company was founded by Samir Kumar Patel, Vladimir Zarnitsyn, Mark Prausnitz, Daniel H.

