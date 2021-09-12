Clark Estates Inc. NY Reduces Stock Holdings in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Clark Estates Inc. NY decreased its stake in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) by 15.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 186,000 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 34,321 shares during the quarter. Clark Estates Inc. NY’s holdings in HP were worth $5,615,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of HP by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 16,801,457 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $533,446,000 after purchasing an additional 2,366,800 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in shares of HP by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 12,931,568 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $410,594,000 after purchasing an additional 1,233,577 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of HP by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 10,979,877 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $348,654,000 after purchasing an additional 83,768 shares during the period. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of HP by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 7,684,922 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $244,024,000 after purchasing an additional 659,237 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of HP by 19.4% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 7,290,931 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $220,114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,183,795 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.22% of the company’s stock.

Get HP alerts:

Shares of HPQ traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $28.00. The company had a trading volume of 7,346,332 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,972,634. The company has a market capitalization of $32.27 billion, a PE ratio of 8.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.00. HP Inc. has a one year low of $17.25 and a one year high of $36.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $28.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.53.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The computer maker reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.16. HP had a negative return on equity of 137.22% and a net margin of 6.56%. The company had revenue of $15.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.49 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that HP Inc. will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be given a dividend of $0.194 per share. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 7th. HP’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.21%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on HP in a report on Monday, August 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup upgraded HP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Morgan Stanley cut HP from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, August 27th. Cowen boosted their price objective on HP from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on shares of HP in a report on Sunday, August 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.04.

In related news, insider Alex Cho sold 8,314 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.58, for a total transaction of $254,242.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

About HP

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

Recommended Story: What is the Beige Book?

Receive News & Ratings for HP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.