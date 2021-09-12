Clark Estates Inc. NY Makes New Investment in OneWater Marine Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEW)

Clark Estates Inc. NY acquired a new stake in shares of OneWater Marine Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEW) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 90,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,783,000. Clark Estates Inc. NY owned approximately 0.60% of OneWater Marine at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. General Equity Holdings LP increased its position in shares of OneWater Marine by 112.2% during the 1st quarter. General Equity Holdings LP now owns 385,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,409,000 after purchasing an additional 203,907 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP increased its holdings in shares of OneWater Marine by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,156,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,222,000 after acquiring an additional 172,176 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of OneWater Marine by 225.2% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 3,622 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of OneWater Marine during the 1st quarter worth approximately $241,000. Finally, Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of OneWater Marine during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,275,000. 52.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ONEW traded up $0.57 during trading on Friday, hitting $38.07. The stock had a trading volume of 64,918 shares, compared to its average volume of 88,746. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $42.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.66. The firm has a market cap of $572.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.54 and a beta of 3.96. OneWater Marine Inc. has a one year low of $18.01 and a one year high of $56.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

OneWater Marine (NASDAQ:ONEW) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $3.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.66. The firm had revenue of $404.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $454.06 million. OneWater Marine had a return on equity of 34.54% and a net margin of 5.31%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that OneWater Marine Inc. will post 6.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 28th were given a dividend of $1.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 25th.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ONEW. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of OneWater Marine in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Raymond James reduced their price target on OneWater Marine from $68.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded OneWater Marine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, OneWater Marine currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.29.

In related news, Director John Troiano sold 12,514 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.34, for a total transaction of $567,384.76. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $283,375. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Keith Style sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.91, for a total value of $102,275.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 31,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,285,596.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 41,354 shares of company stock valued at $1,912,115. Corporate insiders own 24.63% of the company’s stock.

OneWater Marine Inc operates as a recreational boat retailer in the United States. It offers new and pre-owned recreational boats and yachts, as well as related marine products, such as parts and accessories. The company also provides boat repair and maintenance services; arranges boat financing and insurance; and other ancillary services, including indoor and outdoor storage, and marina, as well as rental of boats and personal watercraft.

