Clark Estates Inc. NY Acquires 214,000 Shares of Nautilus, Inc. (NYSE:NLS)

Clark Estates Inc. NY boosted its position in Nautilus, Inc. (NYSE:NLS) by 419.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 265,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 214,000 shares during the period. Clark Estates Inc. NY’s holdings in Nautilus were worth $4,465,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Man Group plc raised its position in shares of Nautilus by 4.8% during the first quarter. Man Group plc now owns 14,420 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 666 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Nautilus by 43.8% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,671 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 814 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Nautilus by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 69,200 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,082,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Nautilus in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Hodges Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Nautilus by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 535,770 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $9,028,000 after purchasing an additional 1,625 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.48% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Jim Barr sold 75,796 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.54, for a total transaction of $874,685.84. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 251,019 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,896,759.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE NLS traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $10.79. The company had a trading volume of 730,602 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,343,561. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $13.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.93. Nautilus, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.22 and a 12 month high of $31.38. The stock has a market cap of $333.75 million, a P/E ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Nautilus (NYSE:NLS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The specialty retailer reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.13. Nautilus had a return on equity of 63.65% and a net margin of 14.56%. The company had revenue of $184.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $169.73 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Nautilus, Inc. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Roth Capital dropped their price objective on Nautilus from $17.00 to $12.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Truist lowered their target price on Nautilus from $30.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Lake Street Capital lowered their target price on Nautilus from $40.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Truist Securities lowered their target price on Nautilus from $30.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Craig Hallum cut Nautilus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.58.

Nautilus Profile

Nautilus, Inc engages in the provision of fitness products. It operates through the Direct and Retail segments. The Direct segment offers products directly to consumers through direct advertising, catalogs and the Internet. The Retail segment retails products through a network of independent retail companies with stores located in the United States and Canada, as well as Internet-based merchandising.

