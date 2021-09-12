Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.65 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) will announce sales of $1.65 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Citizens Financial Group’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.63 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.66 billion. Citizens Financial Group reported sales of $1.79 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 7.8%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, October 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Citizens Financial Group will report full-year sales of $6.60 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $6.55 billion to $6.64 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $7.05 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.68 billion to $7.82 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Citizens Financial Group.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The bank reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 28.12% and a return on equity of 10.11%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.53 EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CFG shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $43.65 price target on the stock. Compass Point lifted their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Citizens Financial Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.73.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 385,406 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $16,916,000 after buying an additional 18,697 shares during the last quarter. Trust Investment Advisors grew its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Trust Investment Advisors now owns 24,317 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,115,000 after buying an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,987,000. Cibc World Markets Corp grew its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 175,021 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,727,000 after buying an additional 3,388 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 27.1% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 886,257 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,128,000 after buying an additional 188,953 shares during the last quarter. 91.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:CFG traded down $0.39 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $42.85. 4,791,626 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,470,187. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.91. The company has a market cap of $18.26 billion, a PE ratio of 9.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $43.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.42. Citizens Financial Group has a twelve month low of $23.46 and a twelve month high of $51.14.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.73%.

Citizens Financial Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Consumer Banking segment includes deposit products, mortgage and home equity lending, student loans, auto financing, credit cards, business loans, and wealth management and investment services.

