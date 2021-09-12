Citigroup Inc. Purchases 2,204,184 Shares of VEREIT, Inc. (NYSE:VER)

Citigroup Inc. grew its position in VEREIT, Inc. (NYSE:VER) by 317.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,898,368 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,204,184 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in VEREIT were worth $133,122,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in VEREIT by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,404 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $202,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of VEREIT by 30.6% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of VEREIT by 11.0% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of VEREIT by 2.8% in the first quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 8,877 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $343,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of VEREIT by 4.3% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 7,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 90.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get VEREIT alerts:

NYSE:VER opened at $47.63 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.54, a current ratio of 5.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market cap of $10.91 billion, a PE ratio of 47.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.13. VEREIT, Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.05 and a 12 month high of $50.97. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $49.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.42.

VEREIT (NYSE:VER) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.47). VEREIT had a return on equity of 3.87% and a net margin of 22.20%. On average, research analysts expect that VEREIT, Inc. will post 3.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.462 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.88%. VEREIT’s dividend payout ratio is 59.49%.

VER has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded VEREIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of VEREIT from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Capital One Financial downgraded shares of VEREIT from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, VEREIT has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.86.

About VEREIT

VEREIT, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which provides real estate investment services. It owns and manages the portfolios of single-tenant commercial properties in the U.S. The company operates through the following segments: Real Estate Investment and Cole Capital. The Real Estate Investment segment acquires, owns and operates single tenant, freestanding, commercial real estate properties, primarily subject to long term net leases with high credit quality tenants.

Featured Article: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VEREIT, Inc. (NYSE:VER).

Receive News & Ratings for VEREIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VEREIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.