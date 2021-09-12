Citigroup Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in iShares Latin America 40 ETF (NYSEARCA:ILF)

Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF (NYSEARCA:ILF) by 8.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,766,662 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 371,498 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned approximately 8.91% of iShares Latin America 40 ETF worth $150,246,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF in the first quarter worth $28,000. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI purchased a new position in iShares Latin America 40 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new position in shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000.

iShares Latin America 40 ETF stock opened at $28.19 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $29.68 and its 200 day moving average is $29.40. iShares Latin America 40 ETF has a twelve month low of $20.63 and a twelve month high of $32.52.

iShares S & P Latin America 40 Index Fund, formerly iShares Latin America 40 ETF (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Latin America 40 (the Index). The Index consists of selected equities trading on the exchanges of five Latin American countries.

