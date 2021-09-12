Citigroup Inc. Cuts Stake in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Citigroup Inc. reduced its stake in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) by 0.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 960,986 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 3,139 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $197,693,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of NXPI. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 18.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,126,709 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $4,052,312,000 after purchasing an additional 3,205,472 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 6.2% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,637,396 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $933,693,000 after purchasing an additional 270,093 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 19.2% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,457,097 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $897,392,000 after purchasing an additional 718,833 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 73.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,069,257 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $816,762,000 after purchasing an additional 1,725,655 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 7.3% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,848,720 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $791,758,000 after buying an additional 260,248 shares during the period. 86.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get NXP Semiconductors alerts:

In other news, CEO Kurt Sievers sold 25,878 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total transaction of $5,822,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 134,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,230,775. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 4,916 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.69, for a total transaction of $1,040,668.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 41,753 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,838,692.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 182,305 shares of company stock valued at $40,748,841. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

NXP Semiconductors stock opened at $212.12 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The company has a market capitalization of $56.24 billion, a PE ratio of 57.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.40. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $207.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $201.00. NXP Semiconductors has a twelve month low of $117.25 and a twelve month high of $228.72.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The semiconductor provider reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.58 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 10.44% and a return on equity of 25.80%. As a group, equities analysts expect that NXP Semiconductors will post 9.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.563 per share. This represents a $2.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.19%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NXPI shares. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Argus started coverage on NXP Semiconductors in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $260.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp upped their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Truist Securities upped their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $233.00 to $244.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $222.31.

NXP Semiconductors Company Profile

NXP Semiconductors NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of semiconductor solutions. It focuses on high performance mixed signal (HMPS), which delivers high performance mixed signal solutions to its customers to satisfy their system and sub-systems needs across the application areas such as automotive, identification, mobile, consumer, computing, wireless infrastructure, lighting and industrial, and software solutions for mobile phones.

Further Reading: Growth and Income Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NXPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI).

Receive News & Ratings for NXP Semiconductors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NXP Semiconductors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.