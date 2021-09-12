Cinedigm (NASDAQ:CIDM) Posts Earnings Results

Cinedigm (NASDAQ:CIDM) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The business services provider reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Cinedigm had a negative net margin of 93.47% and a negative return on equity of 501.11%.

NASDAQ CIDM opened at $2.08 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.46. Cinedigm has a 12 month low of $0.45 and a 12 month high of $2.33.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Cinedigm stock. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Cinedigm Corp. (NASDAQ:CIDM) by 59.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 382,998 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 143,447 shares during the quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC owned 0.23% of Cinedigm worth $494,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners boosted their target price on shares of Cinedigm from $3.00 to $3.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd.

Cinedigm Company Profile

Cinedigm Corp. is an independent streaming entertainment company, which engages in the marketing and distribution of movie, television, and other short form content managing a library of distribution rights. It operates through the segments; Cinema Equipment Business, and Content and Entertainment Business (CEG).

