CIMIC Group Limited (ASX:CIM) Plans $0.42 Interim Dividend

CIMIC Group Limited (ASX:CIM) declared a interim dividend on Thursday, July 22nd, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.42 per share on Wednesday, October 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th.
The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 385.53.
About CIMIC Group
