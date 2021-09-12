CIMIC Group Limited (ASX:CIM) Plans $0.42 Interim Dividend

CIMIC Group Limited (ASX:CIM) declared a interim dividend on Thursday, July 22nd, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.42 per share on Wednesday, October 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 385.53.

About CIMIC Group

CIMIC Group Limited provides construction, mining, mineral processing, engineering, and operation and maintenance services to the infrastructure, resource, and property markets. The company operates through Construction, Public Private Partnerships, Mining & Mineral Processing, Engineering, Services, and Commercial & Residential segments.

