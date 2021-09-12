Chronologic (DAY) Price Down 13.9% This Week

Chronologic (CURRENCY:DAY) traded 1.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on September 12th. Chronologic has a total market cap of $268,094.76 and $241.00 worth of Chronologic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Chronologic has traded down 13.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Chronologic coin can now be purchased for $0.22 or 0.00000475 BTC on major exchanges.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chronologic Coin Profile

Chronologic (CRYPTO:DAY) is a coin. Chronologic’s total supply is 1,400,419 coins and its circulating supply is 1,222,539 coins. Chronologic’s official Twitter account is @ChronoLogicETH and its Facebook page is accessible here . Chronologic’s official website is chronologic.network

According to CryptoCompare, “ChronoLogic is a cryptocurrency project that wants to introduce a new concept of Proof-of-Time. The DAY token is an ERC20 compliant token based on the Ethereum blockchain. The only way additional DAY can be produced is via the passage of time where the rate of DAY tokens minted will depend on the minting power, named ChronoPower. “

Buying and Selling Chronologic

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chronologic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Chronologic should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Chronologic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

