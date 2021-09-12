Chad M. Robins Sells 13,746 Shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT) Stock

Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT) CEO Chad M. Robins sold 13,746 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.45, for a total value of $528,533.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Chad M. Robins also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Adaptive Biotechnologies alerts:

On Monday, July 12th, Chad M. Robins sold 1,501 shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.24, for a total value of $57,398.24.

On Tuesday, June 15th, Chad M. Robins sold 20,000 shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.27, for a total value of $765,400.00.

ADPT opened at $38.11 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.88. Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. has a 12 month low of $29.74 and a 12 month high of $71.25.

Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $38.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.12 million. Adaptive Biotechnologies had a negative return on equity of 23.32% and a negative net margin of 128.33%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 83.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.26) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. will post -1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in Adaptive Biotechnologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Cutler Group LP purchased a new position in Adaptive Biotechnologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 138.3% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Adaptive Biotechnologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Adaptive Biotechnologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $90,000. 82.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ADPT. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Adaptive Biotechnologies from $59.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Adaptive Biotechnologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.00.

Adaptive Biotechnologies Company Profile

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corp. engages in the development of an immune medicine platform. It harnesses the inherent biology of the adaptive immune system to transform the diagnosis and treatment of disease. Its products and services include immunoSEQ, clonoSEQ, cellular therapy, and vaccines. The company was founded by Chad Robins, Harlan Robins, and Chris Carlson in September 2009 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

Recommended Story: Why is the conference call important?

Receive News & Ratings for Adaptive Biotechnologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adaptive Biotechnologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.