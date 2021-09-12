C&F Financial Co. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.40 (NASDAQ:CFFI)

C&F Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CFFI) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 18th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.40 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, October 1st. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th.

C&F Financial has raised its dividend payment by 14.3% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Get C&F Financial alerts:

Shares of CFFI stock opened at $52.25 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $187.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.64 and a beta of 0.58. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.81. C&F Financial has a 12-month low of $28.75 and a 12-month high of $55.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

C&F Financial (NASDAQ:CFFI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $34.83 million during the quarter. C&F Financial had a return on equity of 14.75% and a net margin of 18.75%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in C&F Financial stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in C&F Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CFFI) by 1,636.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,004 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,831 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned about 0.08% of C&F Financial worth $153,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 28.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

C&F Financial Company Profile

C&F Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals and businesses. It operates its business through the following segments: Community Banking, Mortgage Banking and Consumer Finance. The Community Banking segment provides checking and savings deposit accounts, and business, real estate, development, mortgage, home equity, and instalment loans.

Recommended Story: Why is the conference call important?

Receive News & Ratings for C&F Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for C&F Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.