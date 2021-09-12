Centerra Gold (NYSE:CGAU) PT Raised to C$12.00

Centerra Gold (NYSE:CGAU) had its price target lifted by research analysts at National Bank Financial from C$11.50 to C$12.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Centerra Gold from C$10.50 to C$11.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. CIBC raised shares of Centerra Gold from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Centerra Gold in a report on Friday, July 9th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Centerra Gold from C$9.50 to C$10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Centerra Gold from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Centerra Gold presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.07.

Shares of NYSE:CGAU opened at $6.95 on Friday. Centerra Gold has a 12 month low of $6.71 and a 12 month high of $13.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion and a PE ratio of -5.27. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $7.48.

Centerra Gold (NYSE:CGAU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.12. Centerra Gold had a negative net margin of 25.45% and a positive return on equity of 19.28%. The firm had revenue of $202.26 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that Centerra Gold will post 0.65 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in Centerra Gold in the second quarter valued at approximately $193,479,000. Helikon Investments Ltd acquired a new position in Centerra Gold in the second quarter valued at approximately $93,195,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in Centerra Gold in the second quarter valued at approximately $51,013,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in Centerra Gold in the second quarter valued at approximately $46,562,000. Finally, Ruffer LLP acquired a new position in Centerra Gold in the second quarter valued at approximately $45,991,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.26% of the company’s stock.

Centerra Gold Company Profile

Centerra Gold, Inc engages in the operation, development, exploration and acquisition of gold and copper properties. It operates through the following segments: Kumtor, Mount Milligan, and Öksüt. The company was founded on November 7, 2002 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

