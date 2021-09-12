Centaurus Financial Inc. Takes $1.41 Million Position in Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN)

Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 15,759 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,408,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MV Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Solar ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Boston Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Solar ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Solar ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Solar ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Solar ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $48,000.

TAN stock opened at $83.33 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $84.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.67. Invesco Solar ETF has a one year low of $52.13 and a one year high of $125.98.

Guggenheim Solar ETF, formerly Claymore/MAC Global Solar Energy Index ETF, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance of an equity index called the MAC Global Solar Energy Index (the Index). The Index consists of approximately 25 stocks selected based on the relative importance of solar power within the Company’s business model, as determined by MAC Indexing LLC (the Index Provider).

