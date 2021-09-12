Centaurus Financial Inc. Takes $1.26 Million Position in Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PTH)

Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PTH) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 7,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,262,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF by 308.0% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF by 86.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. now owns 598 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF by 25.4% in the first quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WealthShield Partners LLC lifted its position in Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF by 28.8% during the second quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 1,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after buying an additional 249 shares in the last quarter.

PTH stock opened at $172.98 on Friday. Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF has a one year low of $119.41 and a one year high of $193.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $168.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $161.08.

PowerShares Dynamic Healthcare Sector Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Healthcare Sector Intellidex Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Index. The Index thoroughly evaluates companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investments and risk factors.

