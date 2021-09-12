Centaurus Financial Inc. Purchases Shares of 7,587 Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PTH)

Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PTH) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 7,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,262,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $448,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,694,000. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC purchased a new position in Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $838,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. grew its stake in shares of Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF by 6.1% in the first quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 6,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,024,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF by 4.2% during the first quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 3,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $618,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period.

Get Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF alerts:

Shares of PTH stock opened at $172.98 on Friday. Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF has a 12 month low of $119.41 and a 12 month high of $193.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $168.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $161.08.

PowerShares Dynamic Healthcare Sector Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Healthcare Sector Intellidex Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Index. The Index thoroughly evaluates companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investments and risk factors.

Read More: What is Considered a Good Return on Equity (ROE)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PTH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PTH).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.