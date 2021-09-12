Centaurus Financial Inc. Increases Position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,611 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 707 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $1,516,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Keel Point LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 1 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $544,000 after acquiring an additional 373,385 shares in the last quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Capital Investment Counsel Inc acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000.

NYSEARCA:IWM opened at $221.62 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $221.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $223.43. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1-year low of $142.09 and a 1-year high of $234.53.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

