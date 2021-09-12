Centaurus Financial Inc. Grows Stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,022 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,199,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IEFA. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 837.6% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,967,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $821,038,000 after purchasing an additional 9,797,852 shares during the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 77.7% in the 2nd quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 11,530,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $863,188,000 after acquiring an additional 5,043,303 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,169,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,632,866,000 after acquiring an additional 3,961,067 shares during the last quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $191,123,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 60,187,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,336,493,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270,310 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $77.34 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $76.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.03. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $56.55 and a 52 week high of $70.84.

