Celldex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CLDX) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at SVB Leerink

Investment analysts at SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Celldex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CLDX) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $68.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. SVB Leerink’s price objective points to a potential upside of 24.72% from the company’s current price. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Celldex Therapeutics’ Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.37) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($2.37) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($2.76) EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Celldex Therapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Celldex Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $66.00 price target on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their price target on shares of Celldex Therapeutics from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Celldex Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.20.

Get Celldex Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of Celldex Therapeutics stock opened at $54.52 on Friday. Celldex Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $11.52 and a 12-month high of $56.17. The company has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.65 and a beta of 3.06. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $45.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.43.

Celldex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CLDX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.06. Celldex Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 766.16% and a negative return on equity of 26.76%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Celldex Therapeutics will post -1.5 EPS for the current year.

In other Celldex Therapeutics news, CFO Samuel Bates Martin sold 2,738 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.25, for a total transaction of $123,894.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Celldex Therapeutics by 1.2% in the first quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 71,581 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,475,000 after purchasing an additional 861 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Celldex Therapeutics by 370.4% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,510 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,189 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Celldex Therapeutics by 4.1% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 35,377 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $729,000 after acquiring an additional 1,390 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Celldex Therapeutics by 67.5% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,151 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 1,673 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Celldex Therapeutics by 2.1% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 90,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,862,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.77% of the company’s stock.

About Celldex Therapeutics

Celldex Therapeutics, Inc engages in the business of development, manufacturing and commercialization of novel therapeutics for human health care. Its drug candidates have the ability to engage the human immune system and directly inhibit tumors to treat specific types of cancer and other diseases. Its pipeline includes Varlilumab, CDX-1140, and CDX-301, and CDX-3379.

See Also: What is the QQQ ETF?

Receive News & Ratings for Celldex Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celldex Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.