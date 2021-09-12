Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $57.13.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Cedar Fair from $69.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cedar Fair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th.

NYSE:FUN opened at $45.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.19 and a beta of 2.30. Cedar Fair has a fifty-two week low of $24.48 and a fifty-two week high of $52.50. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.47.

Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($1.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.45) by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $244.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $211.79 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($2.35) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3597.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cedar Fair will post -1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FUN. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in shares of Cedar Fair by 5.1% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 814,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,503,000 after purchasing an additional 39,684 shares during the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management purchased a new stake in Cedar Fair in the second quarter worth about $202,000. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Cedar Fair by 12.7% in the second quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 751,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,702,000 after acquiring an additional 84,617 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Cedar Fair by 23.2% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,385,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,950,000 after acquiring an additional 449,429 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Cedar Fair by 142.7% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,596,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,421,000 after acquiring an additional 1,526,914 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.90% of the company’s stock.

Cedar Fair Company Profile

Cedar Fair LP engages in the operation of amusement parks, outdoor and indoor water parks, and hotels. Its amusement parks include Cedar Point, Kings Island, Canada’s Wonderland, Dorney Park and Wildwater Kingdom, Valleyfair, Kings Dominion, Worlds of Fun, Knott’s Berry Farm, and California’s Great America.

