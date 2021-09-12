Cary Davis Sells 4,150 Shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) Stock

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) Director Cary Davis sold 4,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.35, for a total transaction of $1,101,202.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of CRWD stock opened at $262.00 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $259.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $227.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market cap of $59.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -315.66 and a beta of 1.23. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $118.10 and a twelve month high of $289.24.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 30th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $337.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $323.53 million. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 16.34% and a negative return on equity of 13.86%. The company’s revenue was up 69.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.03 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.53 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Column Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in CrowdStrike by 185.7% in the 2nd quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in CrowdStrike during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new stake in CrowdStrike during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in CrowdStrike during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. increased its stake in CrowdStrike by 122.9% during the second quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 107 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CRWD shares. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $250.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $296.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $280.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Truist lifted their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CrowdStrike from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $256.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, August 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $290.15.

CrowdStrike Company Profile

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of cloud-delivered solution for next-generation endpoint protection that offers cloud modules on its Falcon platform through SaaS subscription-based model. It operates through Domestic and International geographical segments.

