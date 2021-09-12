CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) Stock Holdings Increased by Level Four Advisory Services LLC

Level Four Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,225 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in CareDx were worth $295,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in CareDx by 16,600.0% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 501 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of CareDx during the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its stake in shares of CareDx by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 1,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of CareDx by 58.0% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 643 shares in the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of CareDx during the first quarter valued at approximately $140,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:CDNA opened at $69.47 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.61. CareDx, Inc has a 52 week low of $30.27 and a 52 week high of $99.83.

CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.05. CareDx had a negative return on equity of 2.39% and a negative net margin of 3.53%. The company had revenue of $74.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.02 million. On average, research analysts expect that CareDx, Inc will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CDNA. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on CareDx in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of CareDx from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CareDx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of CareDx in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of CareDx from $90.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CareDx currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.00.

In related news, insider Peter Maag sold 9,605 shares of CareDx stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.30, for a total transaction of $915,356.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 372,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,476,187.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Reginald Seeto sold 658 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $52,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 59,469 shares of company stock valued at $5,221,651 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

CareDx Profile

CareDx, Inc operates as a transplant diagnostics company, which discovers, develops and commercializes diagnostic solutions. Its product includes AlloMap, AlloSure and Laboratory products. The company was founded on December 21, 1998 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

