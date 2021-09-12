Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGC) Position Raised by Harvey Capital Management Inc.

Harvey Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGC) by 33.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 10,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the quarter. Harvey Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Canopy Growth were worth $241,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. PDT Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Canopy Growth by 178.8% during the first quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 100,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,213,000 after purchasing an additional 64,319 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Canopy Growth by 7.8% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 328,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,930,000 after purchasing an additional 23,787 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Canopy Growth during the first quarter valued at $536,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Canopy Growth by 28.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 830,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,615,000 after purchasing an additional 181,599 shares during the period. Finally, Lincoln National Corp increased its holdings in shares of Canopy Growth by 6.7% during the first quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 20,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $658,000 after purchasing an additional 1,283 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 14.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. MKM Partners raised Canopy Growth from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Canopy Growth from C$25.00 to C$30.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Canopy Growth from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 8th. CIBC lowered their target price on Canopy Growth from C$30.00 to C$27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Canopy Growth from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.34.

NASDAQ:CGC opened at $15.10 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 10.44, a quick ratio of 8.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Canopy Growth Co. has a 1-year low of $13.83 and a 1-year high of $56.50. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.60.

Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $1.02. Canopy Growth had a negative return on equity of 17.31% and a negative net margin of 200.71%. The firm had revenue of $136.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $151.29 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.30) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Canopy Growth Company Profile

Canopy Growth Corp. engages in the production and sale of medical cannabis. The firm operates through the following segments: Global Cannabis and Other Consumer Products. The Global Cannabis segment encompasses the production, distribution and sale of a diverse range of cannabis and cannabinoid-based consumer products in Canada and internationally pursuant to applicable international and domestic legislation, regulations and permits.

