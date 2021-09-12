Canadian Utilities Limited (OTCMKTS:CDUAF) Receives $36.71 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Canadian Utilities Limited (OTCMKTS:CDUAF) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $36.71.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CDUAF. CIBC raised their price objective on Canadian Utilities from C$36.00 to C$37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Canadian Utilities from C$37.00 to C$38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on Canadian Utilities from C$35.00 to C$36.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Canadian Utilities from C$37.00 to C$38.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Canadian Utilities from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CDUAF opened at $27.65 on Thursday. Canadian Utilities has a 52-week low of $23.08 and a 52-week high of $30.88. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $28.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.86.

Canadian Utilities Company Profile

Canadian Utilities Ltd. engages in the provision of business solutions to companies in the utilities, energy, structures and logistics, and technologies sector. It operates through the following business units: Electricity, Pipelines & Liquids, and Corporate & Other. The Electricity segment delivers electricity generation, transmission, distribution, and related infrastructure solutions.

