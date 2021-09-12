Canadian Utilities Limited (OTCMKTS:CDUAF) Receives $36.71 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Canadian Utilities Limited (OTCMKTS:CDUAF) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $36.71.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CDUAF. CIBC raised their price objective on Canadian Utilities from C$36.00 to C$37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Canadian Utilities from C$37.00 to C$38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on Canadian Utilities from C$35.00 to C$36.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Canadian Utilities from C$37.00 to C$38.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Canadian Utilities from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CDUAF opened at $27.65 on Thursday. Canadian Utilities has a 52-week low of $23.08 and a 52-week high of $30.88. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $28.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.86.

Canadian Utilities Ltd. engages in the provision of business solutions to companies in the utilities, energy, structures and logistics, and technologies sector. It operates through the following business units: Electricity, Pipelines & Liquids, and Corporate & Other. The Electricity segment delivers electricity generation, transmission, distribution, and related infrastructure solutions.

