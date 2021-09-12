Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) Insider Cascade Investment, L.L.C. Sells 2,053,796 Shares

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) (NYSE:CNI) insider Cascade Investment, L.L.C. sold 2,053,796 shares of Canadian National Railway stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$163.62, for a total value of C$336,044,418.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 73,846,269 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$12,082,809,832.37.

Cascade Investment, L.L.C. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, September 9th, Cascade Investment, L.L.C. sold 1,450,181 shares of Canadian National Railway stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$158.21, for a total value of C$229,435,317.08.

On Friday, September 3rd, Cascade Investment, L.L.C. sold 1,046,172 shares of Canadian National Railway stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$168.19, for a total value of C$175,960,548.03.

TSE CNR opened at C$150.74 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.32. Canadian National Railway has a 1-year low of C$125.00 and a 1-year high of C$161.15. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$137.67 and a 200-day moving average of C$137.83. The company has a market cap of C$106.87 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.73.

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) (NYSE:CNI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported C$1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.49. The business had revenue of C$3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$3.68 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Canadian National Railway will post 6.2915347 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be given a $0.615 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 7th. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. Canadian National Railway’s payout ratio is 42.20%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CNR. National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on Canadian National Railway to C$139.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. UBS Group upgraded Canadian National Railway from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from C$141.00 to C$162.00 in a report on Friday, May 28th. Citigroup upgraded Canadian National Railway to a “buy” rating and set a C$140.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Raymond James set a C$152.00 price target on Canadian National Railway and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, CIBC reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Canadian National Railway in a report on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$143.20.

About Canadian National Railway

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. Its portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

