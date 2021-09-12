Cameco (TSE:CCO) PT Raised to C$28.00

Cameco (TSE:CCO) (NYSE:CCJ) had its price target hoisted by equities research analysts at Eight Capital from C$22.00 to C$28.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has a “na” rating on the stock. Eight Capital’s target price indicates a potential downside of 9.65% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on CCO. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Cameco from C$25.00 to C$29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$27.00 price objective on shares of Cameco in a report on Monday, May 31st. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Cameco from C$25.00 to C$27.00 in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “underperform” rating and set a C$17.00 target price on shares of Cameco in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cameco currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$24.53.

CCO stock opened at C$30.99 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 7.94, a quick ratio of 5.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.57. Cameco has a twelve month low of C$11.84 and a twelve month high of C$31.74. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$22.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$22.64. The stock has a market cap of C$12.33 billion and a P/E ratio of -543.68.

Cameco Corporation produces and sells uranium. It operates in two segments, Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, as well as purchase and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

